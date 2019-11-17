Presidential Election 2019
Posted on November 17th, 2019
MEDIA RELEASE Mahinda Rajapaksa Leader of the Opposition
The candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Joint Opposition, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has won a decisive victory at this presidential election. I request all our party activists and supporters to celebrate this victory peacefully and without causing inconvenience to anyone. The people have voted decisively in our favour at this election because of disaffection with the conduct of this government over the past five years. Therefore it is our duty by the people of this country, to conduct ourselves in a manner that will not inconvenience anyone.
We will be initiating a programme of action to deliver justice to all those who have been subject to persecution and harassment by this government over the past five years. I salute the people of Sri Lanka for decisively defeating the 2015 style attempt made to once again purloin the mandate of the people through backroom deals with various chauvinistic ethnic and religious groupings organized around narrow political agendas. The time has now come to put an end to this dangerous game of promoting religious and ethnic chauvinism for political purposes.
This presidential election differs from all previous presidential elections, because of the complications in the system of governance brought about by the 19th Amendment. After the new President takes oaths, we will be studying the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and planning our immediate programme of action accordingly. We now have an opportunity to give a sense of direction to this country which has been drifting rudderless for five years. As stated in our candidate’s election manifesto, it will be necessary to rebuild the economy from the bottom upwards and to introduce constitutional and legal reforms to achieve this objective.
We will keep the people informed about further developments in this regard in the coming days. In the face of the unequivocal people’s mandate delivered at this election, we believe the government will abide by parliamentary traditions as appropriate in such circumstances.
Victory to the motherland and to the patriotic people of Sri Lanka!
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Leader of the Opposition
November 17th, 2019 at 9:54 pm
Please study the voting pattern and numbers. The total voted is well over 13 million while the total number of registered voters is almost 15 million (14,985,000?). This works out to be a percentage of 87 which is unbelievable. It may well be that foreigners have been used for voting in place of those who may have voted in Colombo or in suburbs.
November 17th, 2019 at 10:17 pm
88.2% of registered persons have voted which is not practical. I think Maco has not done a good job, he only talks.