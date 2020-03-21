Police arrest 180 over curfew violations

Courtesy Adaderana

Police Media Division stated that 180 individuals have been arrested over violating the curfew within the time period between 6 pm yesterday (20) and 9 pm today (21).

The government yesterday (20) imposed an island-wide curfew from 6.00 pm until 6.00 am on Monday (23).

The curfew was enforced as a means to minimize public gatherings in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus within the country.

All individuals were advised to remain indoors during the time of the curfew and to maintain a minimum distance of each other. Authorities have warned that public congregation can lead to the further spread of the virus.

As a preventive measure, the government also banned all leisure trips, pilgrimages, and tours within the country until further notice.

A total of 130 persons who had violated curfew have been arrested during operations across 31 police divisions, says Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana.

Ten motorcycles and a three-wheeler have been seized during the operations.

Some of these arrests were made in Dambulla, Bandarawela, Haputale, Tangalle, Katunayake, Walasmulla, Nallathanniya and Ampara areas.

Nine persons who had been travelling in two three-wheelers and three motorcycles were taken into custody in Dambulla.

In the meantime, 8 persons were arrested for having a party during curfew hours, while another person was arrested in Haputale for keeping his restaurant open during the night.

Two individuals who were taken into custody in Walasmulla area had been transporting sand in two tipper trucks.

A motorcyclist and the pillion rider were arrested in Nallathanniya area and three others were detained by the police while loitering in Katunayake and Ampara areas.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist who had been driving under the influence of alcohol was nabbed in Tangalle.

